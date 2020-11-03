Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Neither Kyle Moyle (left) or Jay Tyack have ever played in the Premiership before

Gloucester have signed Cornish Pirates duo Kyle Moyle and Jay Tyack on loan until January.

Full-back Moyle, 27, was a prolific try-scorer in the Championship for the Penzance-based club before missing almost a year due to injury.

He has played more than 130 games for the Pirates and scored almost 50 tries since his debut in 2012.

Loose head prop Tyack, 24, began his career with Pirates and rejoined them in 2019 from Birmingham Moseley.

"With no start date confirmed for the Championship season we felt this was a deserved and great opportunity for Kyle to test himself at the highest level," said Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle. external-link

"He has been a stand-out player in the Championship for a number of seasons and has inevitably been a huge influence on our team's performance."

On Tyack, Pirates' other joint head coach Alan Paver added: "The loan arrangement clearly provides a great opportunity for a young front-rower such as Jay.

"He has developed immensely since his return to the club, which from my perspective it is always good to witness, and to also now gain experience with a Premiership team will inevitably benefit him and the Cornish Pirates still further when we start playing again."