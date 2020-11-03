Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Merrick and Marc Thomas both have Premiership experience with Harlequins

Worcester have bolstered their forward options with the signings of George Merrick and Marc Thomas.

Ex-Harlequins lock Merrick, 28, joins after a season at French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne and provides cover for Graham Kitchener, who is recovering front a stress fracture of the foot.

He played more than 100 games for Quins in a six-year career at The Stoop

Loosehead prop Thomas, 30, started last season at Championship side Doncaster before joining Harlequins in August.

"Both George and Marc will provide invaluable cover for us in what will be an arduous season," Warriors' director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club website. external-link

"George is a really big man with heaps of Premiership experience and we are most fortunate to have secured his services," he added.

"Marc is an experienced player and a good scrummager who comes to us after a spell with Harlequins.

"Both lads have fitted in well here at Sixways and I have no doubt that they will make their mark. I look forward to working with them."

Worcester have not disclosed the length of contract either player has signed.