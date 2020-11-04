Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The 2020-21 Premiership season starts on Friday, 20 November

Premiership Rugby clubs have returned 17 positive Covid-19 tests from 718 players and management in the latest round of pre-season testing.

Tests were carried out at nine clubs, two more than in the first week, with the positive tests coming from eight different teams.

Of the 17 positives, 11 were from players and six from other staff with all individuals now isolating.

All 12 Premiership clubs are expected to take part in testing next week.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on 20 November with champions Exeter away to Harlequins, and Sale hosting Northampton Saints.