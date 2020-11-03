Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales need to start winning - Pivac

Welsh Rugby Union interim chief executive Steve Phillips says Wales need to "re-set and improve" after a fifth straight loss under Wayne Pivac.

Defeat by Scotland meant Wales finished fifth in the Six Nations, their worst performance since 2007.

Wales have won only once since ex-Scarlets coach Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland.

"Wayne has been open and honest in his assessment of performances on the pitch," Phillips said.

"But there has now been a "line drawn in the sand" in camp and the forthcoming Autumn Nations Cup provides new opportunity for both development and progress.

"Performances may not have been as Wayne has wanted for his talented squad, nor indeed what he knows is achievable," said Phillips.

"But there is nothing better after a setback than to be immediately presented with the opportunity to re-set and improve on what has gone before."

Pivac began his tenure with a win over the Barbarians in an uncapped match and victory against Italy in the opening game of this year's Six Nations.

He had succeeded fellow New Zealander Gatland following the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, where Wales finished fourth.

Wales need a fresh start - captain Jones

Gatland, who was in charge of Wales for 12 years, said after his final game that it would break his heart if the team "went back into the doldrums" following his departure.

"Wayne Pivac is a man with a long-term vision and it's one that will be shared throughout Welsh rugby," Phillips added.

"That vision is for our nation to succeed at the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

"This doesn't mean there aren't immediate short and medium-term goals and losing matches is never on the check list.

"But, having already established a top four seeding at the 2023 tournament, some of the pressure on results necessarily abates.

"We will be striving for significant improvements in both performances and results.

"We will need to create the momentum to ensure we realise our full potential and deliver during the 2021 Six Nations campaign in the New Year."