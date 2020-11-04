Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The sides were set to meet at Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday afternoon

Munster's Pro14 game against Benetton has been postponed after three positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Italian side's camp.

In addition to the three players to have tested positive, a further four are now in isolation having been identified as close contacts.

It is the second week in a row Benetton's game has been called off.

They were unable to travel to Ireland last weekend to play Connacht after several Covid cases in their squad.

The teams had been due to meet in Treviso on Saturday, with Munster hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Pro14 officials say they will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.