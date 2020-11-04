Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stephan Lewies made 20 appearances in his first season with Harlequins

Harlequins have named second row Stephan Lewies as club captain following the retirement of Chris Robshaw at the end of last season.

South Africa international Lewies, 28, joined Quins from Sharks before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

"It's a massive opportunity, a huge honour," he said. external-link "It comes with big responsibility but I'm really excited."

Lewies is set to lead Quins in their opening Premiership game against champions Exeter on 20 November.