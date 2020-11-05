Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets lock Josh Helps has been banned for five weeks for his sending off in their 6-3 Pro14 defeat by Edinburgh on Sunday, 1 November.

Under World Rugby guidelines Helps' dangerous tackle on Edinburgh wing George Taylor warranted a 10-week ban.

However, Irish judicial officer John Carroll cited mitigating circumstances that led to a five-week ban.

Helps' red was Scarlets' third in successive games for a lock after red cards for Sam Lousi and Morgan Jones.

Carroll ruled Helps' previous clean record, "acceptance of his actions, co-operation and his apology" meant a five-week ban was appropriate.

Scarlets accepted the verdict, adding: "We have spoken to Josh at length about the incident and he fully accepts he got his tackle technique wrong and the coaches are working with him on that.

"We would also like to make it clear that after the match Josh went into the medical room to check on George and to apologise.

"We have also spoken to Edinburgh about putting Josh in touch with George once he recovers."