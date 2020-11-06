Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Last Sunday's Pro14 game between Dragons and Munster took take place as planned

A Covid-19 outbreak at Dragons means Saturday's Pro14 encounter against Connacht in Newport has been called off.

The Welsh region's game at Glasgow the following weekend has also been postponed.

Dragons returned seven new positive Covid-19 tests, prompting the region to be closed for two weeks.

The Welsh Rugby Union and Dragons "collaboratively and proactively" made the decision.

"Working closely with and supported by Public Health Wales, the decision has been made to close the region for a fortnight, with no training or games to take place during this time," a Pro14 statement said.

"The decision has been taken to ensure health and safety of all those at the club and to reduce further transmission. All players, management and staff at the region are to self-isolate and follow all Public Health Wales guidelines.

"Additional testing, in addition to the current testing programme, will also be part of these measures."

The news came a week after a Dragons staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Dragons' Pro14 game at home to Munster last Sunday went ahead as as no players had been affected.

Last weekend director of rugby Dean Ryan was not in attendance at Rodney Parade as he was one of the members of the wider management group required to self-isolate as a close contact of the affected staff member.

Munster have returned a full list of negative results from their testing this week.