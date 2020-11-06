Emily Scarratt & Antoine Dupont win Six Nations player awards
England's Emily Scarratt and France's Antoine Dupont have been named the respective Six Nations women's and men's player of the championship.
Centre Scarratt, 30, helped England win a second successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam this year.
She was England's highest points scorer in the tournament, registering two tries and kicking 19 conversions.
Dupont, 23, becomes the first Frenchman to win the award, which was introduced in 2004.
He scored one try and managed four try assists during the Six Nations, with no other scrum-half making more than Dupont's 249 metres with ball in hand in a tournament which saw France finish runners-up to England.
Dupont came out on top of a six-man shortlist including England duo Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs, Ireland back-row CJ Stander as well as France team-mates Gregory Alldritt and Romain Ntamack.
1. Dupont is the best scrum half in world rugby on current form, superb player
2. The other is an ex scrum half, Shaun Edwards. It looks like he’s knocking France into shape, if France keep this improvement going they will be formidable by 2023
Congrats to Scarratt as well.
DuPont can create a try from nothing and has been the stand out player of the 6N men. Maybe be the world’s best 9 at the moment.
Scarratt - brilliant player and attitude. She makes such a difference.
Chapeau.
Such a shame Eddie hasn’t got either in his squad....
Well done Emily too. Doing women rugby XV proud.