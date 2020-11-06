Emily Scarratt & Antoine Dupont win Six Nations player awards

England's Emily Scarratt (left) and Antoine Dupont (right)
Scarratt (left) played the most minutes out of any player in the Women's Six Nations

England's Emily Scarratt and France's Antoine Dupont have been named the respective Six Nations women's and men's player of the championship.

Centre Scarratt, 30, helped England win a second successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam this year.

She was England's highest points scorer in the tournament, registering two tries and kicking 19 conversions.

Dupont, 23, becomes the first Frenchman to win the award, which was introduced in 2004.

He scored one try and managed four try assists during the Six Nations, with no other scrum-half making more than Dupont's 249 metres with ball in hand in a tournament which saw France finish runners-up to England.

Dupont came out on top of a six-man shortlist including England duo Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs, Ireland back-row CJ Stander as well as France team-mates Gregory Alldritt and Romain Ntamack.

  • 2 things are transforming France into serious contenders for the 2023 RWC

    1. Dupont is the best scrum half in world rugby on current form, superb player
    2. The other is an ex scrum half, Shaun Edwards. It looks like he’s knocking France into shape, if France keep this improvement going they will be formidable by 2023

    • -_- replied:
      Although France had the worst defence of the 5 nations.

  • Dupont was by far the outstanding player well deserved winner

  • Ntamack or Itoje would also have made good picks, but Dupont is the right call.

    Congrats to Scarratt as well.

  • In other news... Leicester Tigers have stopped training - surely that news is at least 9 months old!!!

  • Well deserved DuPont. Class player

  • Good choices. Congrats to both! Dupont is class. Great find for France.

    • Route1 replied:
      And he’s actually French unlike those 2 Boks in the 2nd row

  • Totally agree.

    DuPont can create a try from nothing and has been the stand out player of the 6N men. Maybe be the world’s best 9 at the moment.

    Scarratt - brilliant player and attitude. She makes such a difference.

  • Deserving winners, both world class players.

  • Six great players. Glad to see it go to Dupont. He and Ntamack were so creative and exciting to watch, and brought thrilling, creative rugby back to the fore.

    Chapeau.

    • LH replied:
      And, a bit 'punchy', too! Bring back the fisticuffs, please;!

  • Dupont is class, well deserved.

  • As a Welshman, may I apologise on behalf of most of my countrymen who know a bit about the game and would be ashamed of someone spouting nonsense in the style of V vales

    • nicandjul replied:
      Glad you say that, all Welch people I’ve met have always been very friendly and not taken themselves too seriously.

  • DuPont has been superb and definitely the right candidate for the male category. Itoje continues to get better and better and was a worthy nominee too.

  • Dupont was absolutely brilliant in the two games that I saw. His award was well deserved.

  • Spot on. Both standouts in ‘this’ year’s 6N.

    Such a shame Eddie hasn’t got either in his squad....

    • LH replied:
      Not sure Scarratt would oust the current bunch of England Men's centres! Love to see her face Lawrence and Tuilagi!!!

  • Jolly well deserved Toto! Antoine is enormous on and off the pitch, for Toulouse and country.

    Well done Emily too. Doing women rugby XV proud.

  • Well done DuPont. Definitely the best player this year. Now that France is sorting its coaching out and has a proper fly half, they can really flourish and finally fulfill their potential.

  • Bodes well for France for the 2023 World Cup - a France England final would be great [as long as I can get tickets].

    • JamieFree replied:
      Oh my god- something the two of us agree on for once!

  • He’s from a small village and seems to have kept his feet on the ground. Great to see him flourish

  • Dupont easily the best as opposed to any of the rest.

    • vvales replied:
      I am sure he is a distant relative of the Duponts from Neath, someone should have looked into it further.

  • Edwards was great for wales but we never pretended he was Welsh

