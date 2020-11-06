Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Wigglesworth played in 10 major finals for Saracens - winning eight of them

Leicester have signed former Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth.

The 37-year-old is the Premiership's record appearance-holder, having played 288 top flight matches and has won six domestic and three European titles.

Wigglesworth has also won 33 caps for England and was a member of the 2011 and 2015 World Cup squads.

He left Saracens at the end of last season after a decade at the club after beginning his top-flight career at Sale where he won the 2006 Premiership.

"He has seen it all, done it all and understands what it takes to be successful in rugby and is a proven winner at the top level of the game," said Leicester director of rugby Geordan Murphy said.

"Richard has unrivalled experienced in Premiership Rugby, has achieved multiple European success and played international rugby for more than a decade.

"What Richard will bring us on the pitch is only half of it, as his experience and knowledge will also add so much to our young squad at Leicester Tigers and what we are building here in this new chapter of our club's history."

Leicester have not revealed the length of Wigglesworth's deal at Welford Road, but he says he still has a lot to give.

"I still feel like I am fit, I'm healthy and can contribute and Tigers is a great fit," Wigglesworth told the club website. external-link

"I've never been one to look for an easy option, I've always wanted a challenge and this is a big challenge for me.

"Leicester Tigers is the biggest club in the country and I am relishing the challenge."