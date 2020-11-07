Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wing Anthony Watson is out of England's Autumn Nations Cup opener against Georgia with an ankle problem, but back Elliot Daly and prop Joe Marler are in contention after injury.

Daly and Marler both missed the Six Nations win over Italy last weekend.

Meanwhile, with scrum-half Willi Heinz ruled out, Northampton's Alex Mitchell is part of Eddie Jones' 36-man squad.

England face Georgia at Twickenham on Saturday before matches with Ireland and Wales.

The inaugural tournament involves eight team, split into two pools.

Pool A comprises England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia, while France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji are in Group B.