Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cai Evans is the son of former Wales wing Ieuan Evans

Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster Date: Sun 8 November Time: 15:00 GMT Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app

Rhys Ruddock will captain Leinster against Ospreys, the region where his father Mike is development director.

Lock Ross Molony makes his 100th Leinster appearance in Sunday's Pro14 game at the Liberty Stadium.

Ospreys full-back Cai Evans is handed a first start of the season as he replaces Dan Evans.

Will Griffiths makes a first league start at flanker with Olly Cracknell on the bench, while Gareth Evans is in at number eight for James King.

Ospreys had three unnamed players unavailable for the 23-17 defeat to Zebre last Monday because of Covid-19 guidelines, with head coach Toby Booth earlier this week confirming they would also miss the Leinster match.

Fly-half Stephen Myler and centres Kieran Williams and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler are again missing from the matchday 23 after not featuring in the squad that travelled to Italy.

"I am less worried about Leinster and where they are in their journey as a team, everyone knows how good they are, they are the market leaders in the Pro14," said Booth.

"Everyone knows they are there to aspire to but we can't control them and I am more interested in what we do and how we respond from last week.

"The character side of our team I am really proud of - the ability to keep fighting until the bitter end. We we came up short - only just - last Monday, but if we have good character, a good culture and consistent performances, you get closer to teams like Leinster.

"We are looking forward to the challenge and it's another opportunity to see where we are."

Mike Ruddock was named Ospreys development director in July 2020

Ireland international Ruddock, who starts at number eight, leads Leinster for the third successive game.

Head coach Leo Cullen makes two changes in the pack, with 21-year-old prop Michael Milne making his first Leinster start while Scott Fardy joins Molony in the second-row.

Cullen keeps faith with the backline which made it four wins from four this season with victory over Glasgow last Monday.

Ospreys: Cai Evans; Mat Protheroe, Scott Williams, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan; Josh Thomas, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Rhodri Jones, Dewi Lake, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Dan Lydiate (capt), Gareth Evans.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Olly Cracknell, Shaun Venter, Callum Carson, Hanno Dirksen.

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien; Cian Kelleher, Rory O'Loughlin, Tommy O'Brien, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Michael Milne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Peter Dooley, Ciaran Parker, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Hugh O'Sullivan, David Hawkshaw, Liam Turner.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant Referees: Adam Jones, Ben Whitehouse (both WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU).