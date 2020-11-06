Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets prop Rob Evans has won 39 caps for Wales since making his debut against Ireland in 2015

Pro14: Scarlets v Zebre Date: Sun 8 November Time: 17:15 GMT Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage : Score updates on the BBC Sport website, Live on S4C

Wales prop Rob Evans makes his first league start of the season as Scarlets take on Zebre.

Evans has made replacement appearances after recovering from neck surgery and comes in for Phil Price at loose-head in one of three changes to the team narrowly beaten by Edinburgh.

Lock Jac Price comes in for suspended second-row Josh Helps, while wing Ryan Conbeer replaces Tyler Morgan.

Scarlets have lost three out of their four league games so far this season.

There are a number of changes on the replacements' bench with prop Kemsley Mathias and fly-half Sam Costelow poised to make league debuts.

Danny Drake, recently recalled from a loan spell at Gloucester, goes straight into the matchday 23 to provide second-row cover.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Ryan Conbeer, Steff Hughes (capt), Paul Asquith, Steff Evans; Angus O'Brien, Dane Blacker; Rob Evans, Taylor Davies, Javan Sebastian, Jac Price, Morgan Jones, Uzair Cassiem, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Dom Booth, Kemsley Mathias, Werner Kruger, Danny Drake, Ed Kennedy, Will Homer, Sam Costelow, Tyler Morgan.

Zebre: Junior Laloifi; Pierre Bruno, Giulio Bisegni (capt), Tommaso Boni, Giovanni D'Onofrio; Antonio Rizzi, Joshua Renton; Paolo Buonfiglio, Marco Manfredi, Eduardo Bello, Leonard Krumov, Ian Nagle, Nardo Casolari, Antoine Koffi, Lorenzo Masselli.

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea Lovotti, Matteo Nocera, Gabriele Venditti, Massimo Ceciliani, Nicolo Casilio, Enrico Lucchin, Michelangelo Biondelli.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Craig Evans, Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Wayne Davies (WRU).