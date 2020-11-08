Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

A hip injury kept Marshall sidelined for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season

Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow Date: Monday 9 November Time: 20:15 GMT Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website and app

Ulster centre Luke Marshall will make his first start since February as the province welcome Glasgow to Kingspan Stadium on Monday night.

Marshall will join Stewart Moore in midfield as eight changes are made from the side that defeated Cardiff last weekend.

Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto make his Warriors debut.

Head coach Danny Wilson makes seven changes following their home loss to Leinster.

Tight-head prop Pieretto has won 24 international caps and joins Aki Seiuli and Grant Stewartin the pack having joined from Exeter Chiefs earlier this year.

Kiran McDonald makes his first appearance this season at lock alongside Rob Harley.

Jamie Dobie join Peter Horne in the half-backs in a significantly changed Glasgow backline while Scottish Sevens star Robbie Fergusson makes his first start in five years at outside centre.

Glenn Bryce replaces Huw Jones at full-back as Niko Matawalu and Ratu Tagive are named on the wings.

For Ulster, undefeated in their opening four games, Marshall returns to the starting XV after a hip injury saw him miss rugby's return in August.

The Ireland international came off the bench in the win over Cardiff but starts alongside Craig Gilroy and Matt Faddes, who come in to join Michael Lowry in the back three.

With Billy Burns among five Ulster players in Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup squad, Ian Madigan is named at fly-half.

Jack McGrath and John Andrew join Marty Moore in the front row as Sam Carter again assumes the captaincy.

Ulster: Lowry, Gilroy, Marshall, Moore, Faddes, Madigan, Cooney; McGrath, Andrew, Moore, Treadwell, Carter (c), Rea, Reidy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, O'Connor, Rea, Shanahan, Johnston, McIlroy.

Glasgow Warriors: Brice; Tagive, Fergusson, McDowall, Matowalu; Horne, Dobie; Seiuli, Stewart, Pieretto, Harley, McDonald; Wilson (c), Gordon, Ioane.

Replacements: Matthews, Allan, Rae, Bean, Bain, Lokotui, Kennedy, Thomson.