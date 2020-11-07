Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell are on good terms again after a high-profile fallout at the start of the Six Nations, so will the Scotland head coach be teasing his star flay-half about getting into an all-time XV ahead of him?

We asked you to pick the best ever Scotland team and Townsend gets the nod for the number 10 jersey above Russell and John Rutherford.

The only active player to make the cut is Exeter lock Jonny Gray, with big Doddie Weir also chosen in the second row.

Current captain Stuart Hogg just lost out to Gavin Hastings in a titanic tussle for the full-back spot, with the vote going 37.96% to 36.2% in his favour, while Andy Irvine received 24.63% of the backing.

The number one shirt was also keenly contested, with Tom Smith just edging out David Sole (40.64% to 35.97%).

Bruising flanker John Jeffrey was the player to pop up in most teams, with an incredible 75.75% backing.

He may have won just 25 caps for his country, but Jim Telfer was top pick at number eight. Maybe people were just too scared to leave the formidable former coach out?

Here is the final line-up...