Last updated on

Lee-Roy Atalifo has won 13 caps for Fiji

Pro14: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues Venue: Murrayfield Date: Monday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app

Fiji prop Lee-Roy Atalifo will make his first Edinburgh appearance in Monday's Pro14 meeting with Cardiff Blues at Murrayfield.

Richard Cockerill makes seven changes and Sam Grahamslaw and Dan Gamble could debut off the bench.

Wales wing Owen Lane makes his first Blues start since January with Hallam Amos moving to full-back.

Jason Tovey starts at fly-half because Jarrod Evans has what Blues say is a minor leg injury.

Prop Brad Thyer and flanker Olly Robinson return in the pack, while academy graduates Max Llewellyn and Ben Thomas are set first appearances of the season.

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said: "We can head up to Scotland with confidence. Despite the two losses in recent weeks, those games were decided by small margins.

"It's nothing that can't be fixed on the training ground. We've worked hard to rectify those errors throughout the week and there's been a real positivity around the building.

"Cardiff Blues and Edinburgh matches have been real close affairs over the last few seasons, so it's important that we're accurate in every aspect. They're missing a few players to international duty, as are we, and it should be another feisty affair at Murrayfield."

For Edinburgh, wing Eroni Sau and fly-half Nathan Chamberlain start while David Cherry, Andries Ferreira, Jamie Hodgson and Luke Crosbie join Atalifo in the pack.

Mike Willemse drops to the bench while backs George Taylor and Jaco van der Walt and forwards Murray McCallum, Lewis Carmichael, Andrew Davidson and Nick Haining are not in the squad after starting last week's narrow win away to Scarlets.

"Winning gives you confidence," Cockerill told Edinburgh's website. external-link "Winning's a habit and we're happy that we've broken the losing streak we were in and we can continue to develop as a squad as we prepare to face a really strong Cardiff outfit.

"They're a good side, not missing a huge amount of players to Wales, so it will be a real test for us on Monday night. We obviously have a large number of players unavailable due to injury or on international duty, but that gives an opportunity to younger guys that will be keen to make an impact from the get-go."

Edinburgh: Jack Blain, Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Jamie Farndale, Nathan Chamberlain, Henry Pyrgos (capt); Pierre Schoeman, David Cherry, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Andries Ferreira, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Ally Miller.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Sam Grahamslaw, Dan Gamble, Marshall Sykes, Connor Boyle, Nic Groom, Charlie Shiel, James Johnstone.

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Max Llewellyn, Owen Lane; Jason Tovey, Lewis Jones; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dmitri Arhip, James Ratti, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Will Boyde

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Corey Domachowski, Scott Andrews, Ben Murphy, Sam Moore, Jamie Hill, Ben Thomas, Matthew Morgan.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Hollie Davidson and Ian Kenny (both SRU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU)