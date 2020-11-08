Marshall's last start came against Ospreys in February

Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow Date: Monday 9 November Time: 20:15 GMT Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website and app

Luke Marshall says taking an injury as a personal challenge to return stronger helped him stay focused during his most recent setback.

A hip injury picked up in early July was supposed to keep Marshall out for no more than a few weeks, but would end up sidelining the Ireland international for four months, as he missed the conclusion to the 2019-20 season.

The Ulster centre has endured a number of long lay-offs over the course of his career but remains a crucial player in Dan McFarland's set-up.

Having made his comeback from the bench in last week's win over Scarlets, Marshall will return to the starting side for the visit of Glasgow on Monday night.

The latest injury saw the 29-year-old miss Ulster's Pro14 final and their European quarter-final defeat by Toulouse.

"It's been definitely a very frustrating last few months, what started as a bit of a niggle from my hip, I just couldn't get it right," said Marshall.

"It was frustrating for a few different reasons, not just because I wasn't able to play rugby, it hindered my personal life as well, just even walking around was sore.

"There was days where I was thinking I was probably going to have to get surgery on it, so it's good to get through it and be back playing.

"It's one thing I remember Tommy Bowe saying, he tried to look at every injury as another challenge to try to get back to where he was before.

"It has been real frustrating the last few months but at the same time you look at the position you're in, I've got a good job, I'm doing my hobby.

"You're looking around at what's going on in the world so you're still very privileged to be able to do what you do."

'Competition for places will push us forward'

In Marshall's absence, Academy graduate James Hume has enhanced his reputation with a number of impressive displays at outside centre.

This season has also seen the emergence of 21-year-old Stewart Moore, who will start alongside Marshall in midfield on Monday.

Hume and Moore's budding partnership is likely to provide a real selection headache for Ulster's coaching staff in seasons to come, with Marshall and Stuart McCloskey the province's established first choice centre combination.

Stuart McCloskey and Marshall have been Ulster's first choice centre partnership for a number of seasons

"When they're playing so well you can't sit and feel sorry for yourself you've got to be working hard to get back and give as good a challenge as you can," Marshall admitted.

"For me, they're setting the bar and now because I've been out for a while I've got to try and strive to hit that high bar.

"Yes there's pressure that comes with that but it's enjoyable as well, you want to be pushed.

"Ultimately it's only going to be good for Ulster and push us forward."

Ulster have won all four of their opening Pro14 fixtures and welcome an out-of-sorts Glasgow who by contrast have picked up just one win from their first four games.