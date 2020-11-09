Stockdale came in for criticism after Ireland's Six Nations defeat in Paris

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales Date: Friday 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app

Captain Johnny Sexton has backed Jacob Stockdale to banish the bad memories of Ireland's Six Nations defeat by Paris when they begin their Autumn Nations Cup campaign at home to Wales on Friday.

Full-back Stockdale endured a difficult night against France, and will now face increased competition for places in the back three with Leinster wing James Lowe poised to make his debut and Keith Earls returning from injury.

"Last week was tough for a lot of guys, for everyone really," said Sexton.

"He's a great guy, Jacob. He knows that some of the mistakes he made on the day... there was one time he made a great line break and the ball just slipped out of his hand. It was a bar of soap.

"There was another one where it was fired at his feet and he knocked on. Those type of things, he'll get them the next day."

With Lowe arriving on the scene and Hugo Keenan impressing in his first two international starts, Stockdale's place in the starting side has come under increased scrutiny.

The Ulster man's explosive running talent has helped Ireland claim several memorable victories in recent years, but his defensive capabilities have been under question for some time.

Stockdale was far from the only player to endure a difficult evening in Paris as France ended Ireland's hopes of winning the Six Nations, with the defeat seeing Andy Farrell's side finish third in the table.

Like Ireland, Wales are acclimatising to life under a new coach after Wayne Pivac took over from Warren Gatland, and Sexton believes Stockdale will approach Friday's game with the same confidence that has been present in his best Ireland performances.

"We just need him to keep being himself because you saw what he can do against Italy, you've seen what he can do, especially at full-back, over the season with Ulster," said the fly-half.

"He's kept his confidence, I think. We're looking forward to seeing his best on Friday night."

The inaugural game of the new-look tournament is first of three Group A matches Ireland will play in consecutive weeks, with another home game against Georgia followed by a trip to Twickenham to take on England.