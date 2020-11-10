Jonny Hill, Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Thorley all made their England debuts against Italy in October

Autumn Nations Cup: England v Georgia Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds with live text on BBC Sport website and app.

England boss Eddie Jones says he may be taking a "longer view" on selection during the Autumn Nations Cup.

The tournament, cobbled together after the coronavirus pandemic ruined plans for the usual autumn internationals against southern hemisphere sides, could provide the perfect opportunity to start preparing for the 2023 World Cup.

With a lengthy list of England regulars out injured, there are six uncapped players in Jones' current 36-man training group, as well as five players on one cap.

England reached the final of the 2019 World Cup and while Jones will no doubt retain a core of the squad to try and go one better in France, he will be looking for a player - or six - to burst onto the scene like Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, the young flankers who made their debuts just two years before taking the Japan World Cup by storm.

With that in mind we have added six wildcards who are not currently in Jones' squad.

Do you think some of the newer faces will make the cut? Or would you stick with the tried and tested formula?

We take a look at some of the latest arrivals in the England squad and then give you the chance to choose your starting XV for the first game of the 2023 World Cup.

England's Autumn Nations Cup fixtures 14 November: England v Georgia, 15:00 GMT at Twickenham 21 November: England v Ireland, 15:00 GMT at Twickenham 28 November: Wales v England, 16:00 GMT at Parc y Scarlets 6 December: Finals weekend - England v TBD, 14:00 GMT at Twickenham

Who are the new players in the England squad?

Tom Dunn: Bath hooker Dunn captured hearts when a video of him on an emotional call with his family after winning his first cap against Italy went viral. It was a long time coming for the 27-year-old, but with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Singleton injured we can expect to see plenty more of Dunn.

Jonny Hill: Lock Hill started for England against Italy, beating off England veteran Joe Launchbury and Charlie Ewels to earn his first cap. The 26-year-old was an integral part of Exeter's double-winning season, a feat that has clearly impressed England's coaches.

Ted Hill: Worcester Warriors flanker Hill made his England debut as a late substitute against Japan in November 2018 and is still waiting for his second cap. Featuring in an extremely competitive back row, the 21-year-old will hope Jones is feeling experimental so his wait does not go on.

Ollie Lawrence: A combination of smart running lines, pace and power make Lawrence a worthy replacement for injured centre Manu Tuilagi. The 21-year-old Worcester Warriors player made his debut off the bench in the final Six Nations game against Italy but is poised to make more of an impact in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Max Malins: Uncapped Malins seems to be considered as a full-back by Jones so far but he can also play at fly-half, with Jacob Umaga and Owen Farrell the only other 10s in the squad. The 23-year-old has been a Saracens player since 2015 but is currently on loan at Bristol.

Alex Mitchell: Scrum-half Mitchell played for an England XV against the Barbarians in 2019 but, with Willi Heinz preferred as Ben Youngs' back-up, he is yet to earn a senior international cap. Heinz is currently injured, meaning the Northampton Saint may finally get his chance.

Beno Obano: Loose-head prop Obano finds himself in a tough position, competing with Ellis Genge, Joe Marler and Mako Vunipola as he attempts to win his first cap. The 26-year-old was called up to England's 2018 Six Nations squad and injury ruled him out of the South Africa tour later that year but he is yet to find an opening in the front row.

David Ribbans: South-African born lock Ribbans has been added to England's second row options alongside Jonny Hill but unlike Hill is yet to earn his first cap. The 25-year-old moved over to England in 2017 and has been at Northampton ever since.

Ollie Thorley: Thorley may be a new face to England fans but he is a familiar one at Gloucester, where he made his debut aged 17 in 2013 and was the Premiership's top try-scorer in the 2019-20 season with 11. The 24-year-old made his international debut on the wing against Italy and can also play at centre.

Jacob Umaga: The son of former Samoa centre Mike Umaga and nephew of ex-All Blacks captain Tana Umaga, Jacob Umaga lived up to his name at Wasps last season. Jones has praised the 22-year-old fly-half's instinctive style of play and will surely give him his first cap this autumn.

Jack Willis: Flanker Willis has received many column inches for his impressive turnover efforts at Wasps but they have yet to be rewarded with an England cap. Many will be desperate to see the 23-year-old make his first foray into an international back row in the coming weeks.

Who are the wildcards?

We've gone with Exeter brothers Joe and Sam Simmonds, Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith and number eight team-mate Alex Dombrandt, Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer and former Quins winger Gabriel Ibitoye, who is now plying his trade in the Top 14 with Agen.

Who will you pick?

Now you know who everybody is, it's decision time. In the team selector, we have included the 36-man Autumn Nations Cup training squad, as well as several injured England regulars who might have featured in the tournament, and the six wildcards.

In all, you've got 51 players to pick from...

England 2023 World Cup XV Pick your England starting XV for the 2023 World Cup. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

