Niyi Adeolokun's only senior cap for Ireland came against Canada in 2016

Bristol Bears' Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Kessell and Peter McCabe have all agreed one-year contracts.

All three had previously joined the club as injury cover on short-term deals in August during the delayed climax to last season.

Winger Adeolokun and scrum-half Kessell, both 30, featured in the European Challenge Cup final victory.

Prop McCabe, 28, made three Premiership appearances scoring his maiden try in the competition away at Wasps.

Bristol will begin their 2020-21 Premiership campaign against the same opponents at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday, 22 November.