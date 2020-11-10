Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Autumn Nations Cup: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence Date: Saturday, 14 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Fraser Brown or Stuart McInally? Ali Price or George Horne? Who are the Scotland players to start Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup opener in Italy?

Gregor Townsend is without his two first-choice fly-halves after Finn Russell and Adam Hastings picked up injuries against Wales.

So, who should the head coach select for their next Test? Pick and share your XV below.