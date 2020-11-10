Autumn Nations Cup: Justin Tipuric returns for Wales against Ireland

Flanker Justin Tipuric missed the end of Wales' Six Nations campaign with tonsillitis
Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales
Date: Friday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Flanker Justin Tipuric returns from illness in the only Wales change for the Autumn Nations Cup opener against Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

Coach Wayne Pivac reverts to the side initially picked against Scotland with Tipuric ruled out on the morning of that defeat by tonsillitis.

Uncapped Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy is on the bench, named in Wales' matchday squad for the first time.

George North will play his 100th Test if he comes on as a replacement.

The Ospreys wing has won 96 Wales caps and three for the British and Irish Lions, and Friday's game comes exactly 10 years since North won in his first cap - scoring two tries on debut as an 18-year-old against South Africa in a 29-25 defeat.

Prop Tomas Francis will win his 50th cap, while new world record cap holder and Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will play his 150th Test.

Changes among the replacements include the return of hooker Elliot Dee, prop Samson Lee and lock Jake Ball.

With North and Sheedy on the bench, there is no place for wing Louis Rees-Zammit or fly-half Rhys Patchell, while back-rows Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty remain sidelined.

Pivac said: "Friday night is the start of a new international season and a new campaign and we are looking forward to getting out there and showing what we can do.

"We have got four matches in the Autumn Nations Cup to perform and we are excited to be kicking the tournament off."

The settled nature of Wales' starting line-up comes in a week in which Wales parted company with defence coach Byron Hayward following five successive defeats.

Wales' plight since an opening 2020 Six Nations win against Italy has put Pivac under pressure.

Former England wing Ugo Monye described Wales as "like a sinking ship" in the post-Warren Gatland era.

After Friday's Autumn Nations Cup opener, Wales have two home games against Georgia on 21 November and then England seven days later.

There will then be a final game on 5 December, with the opponent depending on placings in the two pools - with Scotland, France, Fiji and Italy the possibilities.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Shane Lewis-Hughes, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, George North.

  • Tipuric for me is the best openside currently playing at test level, great to have him back

    I hope North has had a kick up the backside and fires up when he gets on, needs to get his mojo back

    Callum Sheedy is Biggars logical replacement one day, has been one of the best 10’s over the bridge for last few seasons and about time we capped him, Eddie can get lost !

  • Louis Rees-Zammit is a certainty for the next World Cup. So why is he not included. Play him, give him experience. Pivac is panicking and it will not end well

  • Pivac needs time. At the scarletts it took time for him to implement his ideas. we will never play the way he wants while biggar is 10 but due to injuries and inexperience thats what he is having to do. We are scoring points but the major differnce been our defence if they get the next appointment right we will be ok. im prepared to give extra time due fact gatland was in charge for so long

  • Better off blooding some new talent because at least that way we would have an excuse when we get absolutely stuffed on Friday! Really not expecting great things unfortunately

  • Class act Tips, Wales certainly need him at the moment.

  • English commentators are describing Wales as a sinking ship however I’m sure the English would give many brown envelopes to have a team as strong as Wales.

    • TheTrinity replied:
      I'm Welsh and even I am saying .... Really!

  • Congratulations to George North if he makes it on. A decent fellow, even if he made some poor choices in life 😀

    • Honest ABE replied:
      Few players would choose to play for England. Many would choose to play for a proud rugby nation like Wales.

  • On paper it's a decent team but it will be interesting to see if they play with more passion & spirit this time around. I'm happy to lose a meaningless 6 nations game (scotland) or a friendly v's France but we need to show some degree of progress towards Pivac's style. The Ireland game is a chance to do this. I don't think Wales will win but the performance is key.

    • TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Still early days for Pivac. Big challenge to have players who have only known Gatland & Gatland's way, and played that way for years, then change it in a few months. Probably more so in this year than any other.

      I personally would have tried some younger players in there, maybe ditch 1/2P play Williams at 15 and let LRZ have a run out? For example.

      Though, as you say, progress needs to be shown

  • AWJ - 150 - LEGEND

    • TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Very true, congratulations to the guy. Hell of an achievement for any player.

  • Have to admit I'm surprised. I thought this tournament was going to see most sides trying out new players, but Wales seem to be going for full strength. Even the bench seems more tried and tested players.

    I guess good to look for the win, but possibly a missed opportunity?

  • Wales know what it takes to win in Dublin, no fear!

