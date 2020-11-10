Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Flanker Justin Tipuric missed the end of Wales' Six Nations campaign with tonsillitis

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales Date: Friday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Flanker Justin Tipuric returns from illness in the only Wales change for the Autumn Nations Cup opener against Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

Coach Wayne Pivac reverts to the side initially picked against Scotland with Tipuric ruled out on the morning of that defeat by tonsillitis.

Uncapped Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy is on the bench, named in Wales' matchday squad for the first time.

George North will play his 100th Test if he comes on as a replacement.

The Ospreys wing has won 96 Wales caps and three for the British and Irish Lions, and Friday's game comes exactly 10 years since North won in his first cap - scoring two tries on debut as an 18-year-old against South Africa in a 29-25 defeat.

Prop Tomas Francis will win his 50th cap, while new world record cap holder and Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will play his 150th Test.

Changes among the replacements include the return of hooker Elliot Dee, prop Samson Lee and lock Jake Ball.

With North and Sheedy on the bench, there is no place for wing Louis Rees-Zammit or fly-half Rhys Patchell, while back-rows Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty remain sidelined.

Pivac said: "Friday night is the start of a new international season and a new campaign and we are looking forward to getting out there and showing what we can do.

"We have got four matches in the Autumn Nations Cup to perform and we are excited to be kicking the tournament off."

The settled nature of Wales' starting line-up comes in a week in which Wales parted company with defence coach Byron Hayward following five successive defeats.

Wales' plight since an opening 2020 Six Nations win against Italy has put Pivac under pressure.

Former England wing Ugo Monye described Wales as "like a sinking ship" in the post-Warren Gatland era.

After Friday's Autumn Nations Cup opener, Wales have two home games against Georgia on 21 November and then England seven days later.

There will then be a final game on 5 December, with the opponent depending on placings in the two pools - with Scotland, France, Fiji and Italy the possibilities.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Shane Lewis-Hughes, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, George North.