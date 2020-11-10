Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luan de Bruin can play at either loose-head or tight-head prop

Leicester Tigers have completed the signing of South African prop Luan de Bruin ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old joins from Super Rugby side Cheetahs, based in Bloemfontein, having made more than 50 appearances since his competition debut in 2014.

"It's a massive opportunity and a massive learning curve," De Bruin said.

He will undertake a two-week quarantine period on arrival in the UK before joining the training programme in Leicester alongside his new team-mates.

Leicester have also extended the loan deal of winger David Williams from Nottingham for the forthcoming season after he previously joined in July during the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 campaign.

The 24-year-old originally came through the Tigers academy before combining his studies at Nottingham Trent University with playing in the Championship.

Leicester begin the new Premiership season at home against Gloucester on Saturday 21 November.