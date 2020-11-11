Northampton Saints: Lewis Ludlam and Alex Waller named co-captains
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Northampton Saints have named Lewis Ludlam and Alex Waller co-captains for the forthcoming season with Teimana Harrison stepping down from the role.
Back row Ludlam, 24, and prop Waller, 30, have both come through the academy.
Waller, a Premiership winner at Franklin's Gardens in 2014, will start his third season as co-captain.
Ludlam, capped eight times by England, takes on the role for the first time before Saints face Sale in their opening Premiership match next Friday.