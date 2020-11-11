Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Juan Figallo joined Saracens from Montpellier in 2014

Saracens and Argentina prop Juan Figallo has been forced to retire on medical advice due to a head injury.

The 32-year-old was capped 33 times by the Pumas and spent six years at Saracens, making 96 appearances.

Figallo was injured in his final Argentina appearance against England in Tokyo at the 2019 World Cup and did not feature for his club last season.

He leaves Saracens after helping the club to four Premiership titles and three European Champions Cup wins.