England v Georgia: Jack Willis to make debut in Autumn Nations Cup

Jack Willis
WIllis suffered a serious knee injury in 2018 days after getting called up for England's tour of South Africa
Autumn Nations Cup: England v Georgia
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup, with centre Ollie Lawrence given a first Test start.

Willis lines up at open-side flanker with Maro Itoje on the blind-side and Billy Vunipola at number eight.

Lawrence, who came off the bench for his debut in the Six Nations win over Italy, is at outside centre and partners Henry Slade in the midfield.

Uncapped Bristol back Max Malins is named among the replacements.

"Georgia will be a tough opponent, so we have a team with some real power in midfield," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We have a good mix of youth and experience across the squad and they are completely focused on putting in an excellent performance on Saturday."

After being denied a first international cap in 2018 because of injury, 23-year-old Willis took the domestic scene by storm last season, winning three top awards as Wasps reached the Premiership final.

"Jack couldn't have had more accolades this season, but he will continue to get his head down and work hard, that is all he really knows," said Wasps captain Joe Launchbury, who lines up alongside Charlie Ewels in the second row.

Ollie Lawrence
Lawrence was a 67th-minute replacement for Jonathan Joseph in the win over Italy a fortnight ago

Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart complete the forwards, with prop Stuart making his first England start.

Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell are the half-backs, while Elliot Daly returns at full-back with Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May on the wings.

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Itoje, Willis, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, M Vunipola, Sinckler, Earl, Curry, Robson, Malins, Marchant.

  • Would have liked to see Ollie Thorley on the wing rather than Joseph.

  • Great side - easy win for England - there see it's not that hard to be positive...instead of the usual "what about xxx".....

  • Think I prefer this team then many other England supporters - although people will complain whatever teams he picks. We only get to pick so many players for 6 Nations and WC so worth having guys have experience in multiple positions.

    Overall Eddie has been pretty successful, winning three six nations and making a WC final. So think it's worth giving him the benefit of the doubt.

  • Eddie is keeping up his policy of playing people out of position.

    Otherwise a good blend of experience and potential. Let's see what happens.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Positive, Daly back, Willis and Genge getting a start. Negative, 4 players (both centres?) playing out-of-position. They'll still win...

  • If this was against a big side I would sort of understand his selection.

    He is scared they will need the extra muscle in the backrow, and he can rely on his favs on the wing and at fullback to be safe under the storm that will be faced.

    Looking forward to seeing the centre partnership if they get the ball. And well done to willis on the first cap.

  • Eddie is the headline again....just as he likes it.
    Great coach, terrible selector.
    Eddie,mate. You are playing a side who would struggle in the Premiership. Why not look at some younger players?
    Youngs again.Why?
    I give up. Let's see what Saturday brings.

  • Think Eddie's missed a trick here unless he wants the core of the team match fit for more exacting games against Wales and Ireland. Now no B internationals only chance the newboys in the squad will get is against the lesser lights. So scrum half, wingers and back row all need to start not off the bench.

  • Joseph on the wing is puzzling. Surely it's a good match to play some young specialist winger whilst looking ahead to 2023.

    • 4o7 replied:
      Loads and loads. At least he could have given Thorley a shot

  • Great to see Willis and Malins

  • Mixed feelings regarding this EJ selection. Good to see Genge, Stuart, Willis and Lawrence get a start. Malins on the bench - nice touch.

    While I rate Itoje, why not give him this game off to rest for the tougher games ahead when he would be more benefit to the team? Play a full time loose forward such as Earl, Wilson, Dombrandt or Hill at 6 rather than a part time one.

    Also Thorley over Joseph

  • England have almost unlimited sources of talent and no controlling mind on or off the pitch

    Every team game is played by individuals and the maturity and versatility of those individuals is key to the infinite number of potential scenarios in a game

    England players lack of "rugby brains" (Farrell is but the tip of the iceberg) sends other sides down the broken phases route and they cannot cope

    • 4o7 replied:
      Slade's plenty smart enough too.

  • Is Thorley injured?

    with McConnochie are 2 outstanding wingers. Just can't understand what more they have to do to get picked ahead of an average centre.

  • Interesting but it always is with Eddie. A lot of exciting selection with Lawrence, Genge, Willis. I even don't mind Joseph on the wing. He's more suited there in the winter months as too light weight when he hasen't got hard surfaces to use his pace/footwork on. Delighted that Ford is not there but would loved to of seen another option at 9. Not sure about Maro at 6. Ewels shouldn't be there.

  • I'd like to see the usual suspects rested for this game and more new blood brought in. It may disrupt the team, but in some ways, it's easier to spot the really talented players when things aren't going smoothly than when it is. Too many opportunities to try new people (in their correct positions!) missed in the past as it is.

  • From a fan:

    Please, please, Farrell and Youngs.

    Don't just kick the ball to their back 3 when we finally get possession.

    Plan A is a lousy spectacle when there is so much talent out wide (and we don't have a Plan B).

  • Good player is Jack and deserves his selection.

  • Why have Thorley in the squad? He’s a try machine given the ball. Love Joseph as a player. But centres his position. Silky and subtle. I scratch my head with Eddie’s selections. Youngs at loose head next!!

  • Lawrence at 12 and Slade at 13 would work better for me.

    • Angus replied:
      I suspect that these two will float as left and right rather than in rigid 12 & 13 roles. Slade may well slot in at first receiver on occasions and Lawrence will take hard lines off 10 depending on what is called. Lawrence will be the carrier, Slade the rapier. Not worried about the number on their back. However, always happier when Slade is at 13 - absolute class.

