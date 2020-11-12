England v Georgia: Jack Willis to make debut in Autumn Nations Cup
|Autumn Nations Cup: England v Georgia
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds with live text on BBC Sport website and app.
Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup, with centre Ollie Lawrence given a first Test start.
Willis lines up at open-side flanker with Maro Itoje on the blind-side and Billy Vunipola at number eight.
Lawrence, who came off the bench for his debut in the Six Nations win over Italy, is at outside centre and partners Henry Slade in the midfield.
Uncapped Bristol back Max Malins is named among the replacements.
"Georgia will be a tough opponent, so we have a team with some real power in midfield," said head coach Eddie Jones.
"We have a good mix of youth and experience across the squad and they are completely focused on putting in an excellent performance on Saturday."
After being denied a first international cap in 2018 because of injury, 23-year-old Willis took the domestic scene by storm last season, winning three top awards as Wasps reached the Premiership final.
"Jack couldn't have had more accolades this season, but he will continue to get his head down and work hard, that is all he really knows," said Wasps captain Joe Launchbury, who lines up alongside Charlie Ewels in the second row.
Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart complete the forwards, with prop Stuart making his first England start.
Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell are the half-backs, while Elliot Daly returns at full-back with Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May on the wings.
England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Itoje, Willis, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Dunn, M Vunipola, Sinckler, Earl, Curry, Robson, Malins, Marchant.
Overall Eddie has been pretty successful, winning three six nations and making a WC final. So think it's worth giving him the benefit of the doubt.
Otherwise a good blend of experience and potential. Let's see what happens.
He is scared they will need the extra muscle in the backrow, and he can rely on his favs on the wing and at fullback to be safe under the storm that will be faced.
Looking forward to seeing the centre partnership if they get the ball. And well done to willis on the first cap.
Great coach, terrible selector.
Eddie,mate. You are playing a side who would struggle in the Premiership. Why not look at some younger players?
Youngs again.Why?
I give up. Let's see what Saturday brings.
While I rate Itoje, why not give him this game off to rest for the tougher games ahead when he would be more benefit to the team? Play a full time loose forward such as Earl, Wilson, Dombrandt or Hill at 6 rather than a part time one.
Also Thorley over Joseph
Every team game is played by individuals and the maturity and versatility of those individuals is key to the infinite number of potential scenarios in a game
England players lack of "rugby brains" (Farrell is but the tip of the iceberg) sends other sides down the broken phases route and they cannot cope
with McConnochie are 2 outstanding wingers. Just can't understand what more they have to do to get picked ahead of an average centre.
Please, please, Farrell and Youngs.
Don't just kick the ball to their back 3 when we finally get possession.
Plan A is a lousy spectacle when there is so much talent out wide (and we don't have a Plan B).