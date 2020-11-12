Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

WIllis suffered a serious knee injury in 2018 days after getting called up for England's tour of South Africa

Autumn Nations Cup: England v Georgia Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds with live text on BBC Sport website and app.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup, with centre Ollie Lawrence given a first Test start.

Willis lines up at open-side flanker with Maro Itoje on the blind-side and Billy Vunipola at number eight.

Lawrence, who came off the bench for his debut in the Six Nations win over Italy, is at outside centre and partners Henry Slade in the midfield.

Uncapped Bristol back Max Malins is named among the replacements.

"Georgia will be a tough opponent, so we have a team with some real power in midfield," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We have a good mix of youth and experience across the squad and they are completely focused on putting in an excellent performance on Saturday."

After being denied a first international cap in 2018 because of injury, 23-year-old Willis took the domestic scene by storm last season, winning three top awards as Wasps reached the Premiership final.

"Jack couldn't have had more accolades this season, but he will continue to get his head down and work hard, that is all he really knows," said Wasps captain Joe Launchbury, who lines up alongside Charlie Ewels in the second row.

Lawrence was a 67th-minute replacement for Jonathan Joseph in the win over Italy a fortnight ago

Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart complete the forwards, with prop Stuart making his first England start.

Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell are the half-backs, while Elliot Daly returns at full-back with Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May on the wings.

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Itoje, Willis, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, M Vunipola, Sinckler, Earl, Curry, Robson, Malins, Marchant.