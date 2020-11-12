World record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones will play his 150th international against Ireland

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales Date: Friday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Captain Alun Wyn Jones says players and coaches have a shared responsibility to turn around a struggling Wales side.

Wales have lost five consecutive games under Wayne Pivac and defence coach Byron Hayward lost his job this week ahead of Friday's Autumn Nations Cup opener against Ireland.

Jones has also addressed talk of player unrest in the squad this week.

"Unrest is something that can be quite provocative to those outside the camp," said Jones.

"It's still a job of work for us. We're focused and very clear on what we need to do and we'll stick to that."

Wales have not lost six games since the 2012-13 side that lost eight matches on the bounce.

The accusations of unrest and description of Wales being a sinking ship came from former England and British and Irish Lions wing Ugo Monye, who questioned the long-term future of Pivac if the national side continued losing.

Jones believes the players and coaches are both responsible for returning to winning ways.

"The responsibility is shared," said Jones.

"As a player you are given the tools to go out there and do a job. We will do that to the best of our ability with the tools and preparation we are given.

"When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together. We're definitely aware of what we need to shore up and I'd like to think there would be a reaction."

Hayward's defensive responsibilities have been taken over by Gethin Jenkins and Pivac himself as Wales aim to overcome the upheaval.

Wayne Pivac denies player unrest in Wales camp

"We're all grateful to have worked with Byron and for his contribution to the squad and the environment," said Jones.

"The decision was made by Wayne to make a change. Everything is under constant review, whether you are a player or a coach.

"That decision was made and we have to carry on. But we're all grateful to have had the opportunity to have worked with Byron and wish him all the best in the future.

"Gethin was in the camp and Wayne has put a bit more of his efforts into the defence. There's a lot of intellectual property within the coaching staff and the analysis department. That load has been shared to pick up any shortfalls."

Pivac has previously spoken about evolving the style of Wales after taking over from Gatland, but that has yet to come to fruition as they look to balance the new game plan with attempting to win matches.

"Credit to Wayne, he has a vision of how he wants us to play and we will continue to do that," said Jones.

"If we're still searching for that balance, then that's the case. I'm still proud of the effort and application. We haven't been far away, but it feels a lot further when you come so close."

Jones believes an away match in Ireland in a new competition is the perfect place to prove a point.

"Facing the Irish teams I have in the past has always been difficult but also it's an enjoyable place to come and play," said Jones.

"They've had a lot of domestic success and that reflects when we come and play Ireland out here. It's an opportunity and one for us to get our teeth into.

"We're in a new competition, have had a good training week and there's an opportunity to get the performance right and push for a result."