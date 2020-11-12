Glenn Delaney (centre) was previously head coach of London Irish and Canterbury

Pro14: Connacht v Scarlets Date: Saturday 14 November Time: 19:35 GMT Venue: Sportsground, Galway Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Glenn Delaney says Scarlets need to show more composure and cut down the penalty count as they travel to Connacht in the Pro14.

Scarlets scraped a 18-17 win at home to Zebre last time out, their second success in five games.

Tongan second row Sam Lousi will return from suspension but fellow lock Jac Price is out after a head knock.

Both teams will be without a raft of players on international duty with Scarlets missing 12 and Connacht six.

"If we can eradicate giving away compound penalties, that's part of the composure aspect," said Delaney after the patchy performance against Zebre.

"It's being so enthused to play well and then going off to solve the problem on your own, and no player is an island. You've got to stick to what's been working- but we've been over-eager at times. though there's a lot of positives."

Opponents Connacht won two of their first three Pro14 matches, but have had their last two games postponed because of Covid problems for Benetton and the Dragons.

"We'll prepare for them being fresh as a daisy, and the wind off the Atlantic tends to freshen everyone up, but they go really well at home. The flavour we'll take to Galway is to play with ambition and put them under pressure," Delaney told BBC Sport Wales.

Scarlets won away to Benetton in front of a sparse crowd but have lost two of their home games at an empty Parc y Scarlets, and Delaney believes the lack of crowds during the coronavirus pandemic is affecting results.

"We've got some stats that 44 percent of games have been won by the away team, but it's a different environment for the players because supporters cheering you on at home creates a blanket of white noise which can help you stay in focus," he said.

"When you're playing in stadiums where you can hear everything, there's a lot of information that might not be the right type of information. It's a different environment which hopefully is going to change soon with the optimism around solutions to the Covid problem, and we hope we can get people into our stadium as soon as possible."

Meanwhile Scarlets have been linked with South African prop Pieter Scholtz, formerly of now-defunct Southern Kings, after being reduced to two senior tight-heads.

They could sign the 26-year-old on a short-term contract, with Samson Lee away with Wales and Alex Jeffries facing several months out through injury.

Connacht: TBC

Scarlets: TBC

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland) Assistants: Andrew Brace, Peter Martin TMO: Ollie Hodges (all Ireland)