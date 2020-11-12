Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales players Jonathan Davies, Dan Lydiate and Rhys Priestland joined Craig Maxwell for a 2012 promotional event

Commercial director Craig Maxwell is the latest high-ranking figure set to leave the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

After 10 years with the WRU he will join the Six Nations Rugby as chief commercial officer in early 2021.

Maxwell's exit follows those of former WRU chairman Gareth Davies, ex-chief executive Martyn Phillips and performance director Ryan Jones.

Sarah Beattie has also joined Six Nations Rugby as chief marketing officer.

Beattie has a marketing and communications background and arrives after four years at sports media organisation DAZN Group.