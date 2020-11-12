Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pieter Scholtz has experienced Pro14 rugby with Southern Kings

Scarlets have signed South African tight-head prop Pieter Scholtz to add depth for the rest of 2020-21.

Scholtz's signing was prompted by Samson Lee being regularly absent with Wales and by Alex Jeffries having elbow surgery.

The 26-year-old has played for Southern Kings in the Pro14 as well as Currie Cup teams Pumas and Lions.

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney described the tight-head as "an area we felt we needed to strengthen".

He added: "At the moment, Javan Sebastian and Werner Kruger are doing a fine job for us, while young Harri O'Connor has shown a huge amount of promise.

"We have been watching Pieter for a while. He is a strong scrummager and has a lot of experience playing in South African rugby."

Scholtz is set to arrive in Llanelli in the coming days, but will go through Covid-19 protocols before being allowed to play towards the end of November.