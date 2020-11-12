Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Geordan Murphy has left his role as director of rugby at Leicester Tigers, ending a 23-year association with the Premiership club.

Tigers say the decision to part company was taken mutually after the 42-year-old was told his contract, which expired in 2021, would not be renewed.

Murphy was a player for 16 years, became Tigers' head coach in 2018, and took his current post in July.

"I have spent 23 great years at Leicester Tigers," Murphy said.

"I'm most proud of the respect I earned from my team-mates and colleagues, and I'm grateful to all of them for how they have helped me, supported me and shared in my time at this club."

More to follow.