Champions Cup: Dragons host Wasps in European opener
Dragons will play their first top-flight European match for 10 years by hosting Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup on 12 December.
Scarlets are the second Welsh team in the top tier 24-team tournament as they travel to face Bath the same Saturday.
Cardiff Blues and Ospreys are in the 14-team second-tier Challenge Cup.
Blues travel to face Newcastle at Kingston Park on 11 December in their opener, while Ospreys host Castres the following day.
Thirty-eight clubs from six countries have qualified for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup from the English Premiership, the Pro14 and France's Top14.
The Champions Cup consists of two pools of 12 clubs with the pool stage played over four rounds. The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be played over two legs on a home and away basis.
The next ranked eight clubs will qualify for the Challenge Cup last 16.
Fourteen clubs will compete over four rounds in the preliminary stage of the Challenge Cup with the eight highest-ranked clubs, as well as eight Champions Cup clubs, qualifying for the last 16.
Both finals will be played in Marseille, France, next May.
Champions Cup fixtures
Round one
Saturday, 12 December
Bath v Scarlets, The Rec, 15:15 GMT
Dragons v Wasps, Rodney Parade, 17:30 GMT
Round two
Friday, 18 December
Scarlets v Toulon, Parc y Scarlets, 17:30 GMT
Saturday, 19 December
Bordeaux-Begles v Dragons, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 20:00 GMT
Round three
Friday, 15 January
Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Felix-Mayol, 20:00 GMT
Sunday, 17 January
Dragons v Bordeaux-Begles, Rodney Parade, 15:15 GMT
Round four
Saturday, 23 January
Scarlets v Bath, Parc y Scarlets, 13:00 GMT
Wasps v Dragons, Ricoh Arena, 20:00 GMT
Challenge Cup
Round one
Friday, 11 December
Newcastle Falcons v Cardiff Blues, Kingston Park, 20:00 GMT
Saturday, 12 December
Ospreys v Castres, Liberty Stadium, 20:00 GMT
Round two
Saturday, 19 December
Worcester v Ospreys, Sixways Stadium, 20:00 GMT
Sunday, 20 December
Cardiff Blues v Stade Francais, Rodney Parade, 17:30 GMT
Round three
Friday, 15 January
Ospreys v Worcester, Liberty Stadium, 20:00 GMT
Saturday, 16 January
Stade Francais v Cardiff Blues, Stade Jean Bouin, 20:00 GMT
Round four
22/23 January
Castres v Ospreys, Stade Pierre Fabre, TBC
Saturday, 23 January
Cardiff Blues v Newcastle Falcons, Rodney Parade, 20:00 GMT.