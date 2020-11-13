Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons and Scarlets in action in August 2020

Dragons will play their first top-flight European match for 10 years by hosting Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup on 12 December.

Scarlets are the second Welsh team in the top tier 24-team tournament as they travel to face Bath the same Saturday.

Cardiff Blues and Ospreys are in the 14-team second-tier Challenge Cup.

Blues travel to face Newcastle at Kingston Park on 11 December in their opener, while Ospreys host Castres the following day.

Thirty-eight clubs from six countries have qualified for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup from the English Premiership, the Pro14 and France's Top14.

The Champions Cup consists of two pools of 12 clubs with the pool stage played over four rounds. The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be played over two legs on a home and away basis.

The next ranked eight clubs will qualify for the Challenge Cup last 16.

Fourteen clubs will compete over four rounds in the preliminary stage of the Challenge Cup with the eight highest-ranked clubs, as well as eight Champions Cup clubs, qualifying for the last 16.

Both finals will be played in Marseille, France, next May.

Champions Cup fixtures

Round one

Saturday, 12 December

Bath v Scarlets, The Rec, 15:15 GMT

Dragons v Wasps, Rodney Parade, 17:30 GMT

Round two

Friday, 18 December

Scarlets v Toulon, Parc y Scarlets, 17:30 GMT

Saturday, 19 December

Bordeaux-Begles v Dragons, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 20:00 GMT

Round three

Friday, 15 January

Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Felix-Mayol, 20:00 GMT

Sunday, 17 January

Dragons v Bordeaux-Begles, Rodney Parade, 15:15 GMT

Round four

Saturday, 23 January

Scarlets v Bath, Parc y Scarlets, 13:00 GMT

Wasps v Dragons, Ricoh Arena, 20:00 GMT

Challenge Cup

Round one

Friday, 11 December

Newcastle Falcons v Cardiff Blues, Kingston Park, 20:00 GMT

Saturday, 12 December

Ospreys v Castres, Liberty Stadium, 20:00 GMT

Round two

Saturday, 19 December

Worcester v Ospreys, Sixways Stadium, 20:00 GMT

Sunday, 20 December

Cardiff Blues v Stade Francais, Rodney Parade, 17:30 GMT

Round three

Friday, 15 January

Ospreys v Worcester, Liberty Stadium, 20:00 GMT

Saturday, 16 January

Stade Francais v Cardiff Blues, Stade Jean Bouin, 20:00 GMT

Round four

22/23 January

Castres v Ospreys, Stade Pierre Fabre, TBC

Saturday, 23 January

Cardiff Blues v Newcastle Falcons, Rodney Parade, 20:00 GMT.