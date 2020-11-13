Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Reidy has been named man-of-the-match in Ulster's last two home games against Dragons and Glasgow

Pro14: Zebre v Ulster Date: Monday, 16 November Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Ulster back row Sean Reidy says the Irish province are not resting on their laurels despite starting the Pro14 season with five consecutive wins.

Ulster's form sees them lie second in Conference A, two points off Leinster, before facing Zebre away on Monday.

"We have had good wins but we are still striving to be somewhere," said Reidy.

"We've got a vision in mind - we want to be competing for titles. In order to do that you can't pat yourselves on the back too much."

"You've got to keep trying to be the best you can week in, week out," added Reidy.

"We're fairly hard on each other. There are plenty of things to pick up from these games that we know we could have done better. There are a few 'work-ons'."

The New Zealand native's fine recent form has seen him named man-of-the-match in Ulster's two most recent home matches, including a try-scoring performance in the 40-15 win over Glasgow on Monday.

"I'm just putting my best foot forward, focusing on the here and now as there is a lot of competition for places for back row spots at Ulster. Everyone is playing really well.

"I'm loving seeing young players coming in and kicking on, the likes of Marcus Rea and David McCann.

"It's awesome to see everyone pushing each other along - that's how you build squad depth.

"Leinster are constantly rotating guys, giving guys chances, keeping guys fresh, so it's awesome to see guys putting in the work and getting their chance."

Zebre are bottom of Conference A but the Italian side have shown their potential with a recent 23-17 win over Ospreys, followed by a narrow 18-17 defeat by Scarlets.

"They like to play some expansive rugby at times and they have that physicality up front so we are expecting them to play the full 80," added Reidy.