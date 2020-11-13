Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Premiership Rugby is gearing up for their opening weekend on Friday, 20 November

Premiership Rugby has confirmed 14 positive Covid-19 tests, including 10 players, after all 12 clubs were tested a week before the new 2020-21 season.

It is the first time all of the teams have been checked simultaneously, as part of the league's testing programme.

The results showed the 14 cases came from eight different clubs, from a total of 966 tests.

Champions Exeter will play the first game of the campaign when they host Harlequins on Friday, 20 November.

The game kicks off at 19:45 GMT, with Sale taking on Northampton with a 20:00 start time.

Positive cases and close contacts are instructed to isolate and be further assessed by medical departments, in line with guidelines agreed with Public Heath England as part of the permit to play as an elite sport.

Players and management staff at all member clubs were screened, and results will be publicised - although not individual cases - after each round of tests.