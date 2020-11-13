Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jarrod Evans won his first cap for Wales against Scotland in November 2018

Cardiff Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans and centre Willis Halaholo are in contention to return for the region, says head coach John Mulvilhull.

Both Evans and Halaholo missed Monday's 18-0 defeat to Edinburgh at a misty Murrayfield with minor injuries.

The Blues face Italian side Benetton in Monday's Pro14 game at Rodney Parade following a run of bad results.

"Hopefully we will have them returning this week, a few others are still a couple weeks away," said Mulvihill.

After three defeats on the bounce, Mulvihill insisted the Blues will have an extra gear to their performance on Monday.

"We are looking forward to this week to right the wrongs," said Mulvihill.

"We have beaten ourselves the last few weeks really, so there are a couple of areas we needed to work on.

"The losses hurt and we need to learn from them quickly."

Another hoping to return from injury is Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams, who is in contention to play against Leinster on 22 November after suffering a shoulder injury in August.

Scrum-half Jamie Hill is set to make his first Pro14 start against Benneton after being used as a replacement in the last three fixtures.

Jenkins 'not far away' from return

Blues captain Ellis Jenkins has not played for two years since damaging his knee playing for Wales against South Africa in November 2018, but he could return to action next month.

Mulvihill is hoping to organise an A team fixture in mid-December which they hope the back-row could feature in.

"He is getting closer every week," said Mulvihill.

"It was great to see him in his rugby kit today on the pitch and going through some return-to-contact drills on a real small scale.

"It is another step in the right direction for him, he has struggled for quite a while but his improvement has been excellent over the last couple of weeks.

Ellis Jenkins damaged his knee playing for Wales against South Africa in November 2018

"He is out and about running. He was passing and doing some breakdown work today so he is not far away.

"We hope to see him with the full squad in training sessions towards the end of this month and if he is up and training we will look for some game time in December.

"He has been around our environment in the last couple of weeks and was quite vocal yesterday and that's the leadership quality we have probably missed over the last six months.

"He would have had some dark times and setbacks early on but he is one of the most resilient players I have ever coached."