Ollie Atkins: Gloucester sign Australian former Exeter lock
From the section Rugby Union
Premiership side Gloucester have signed former Exeter Chiefs lock Ollie Atkins.
The Australian, 32, won a Premiership title in 2016-17 during a four-year stay at Exeter that ended in June 2019.
Since then Atkins played for French side Rouen, before a spell in his native Australia with Western Force.
"Ollie is a player that will bring us substantial Premiership experience and added strength to our second row," said Gloucester's chief operating officer Alex Brown.