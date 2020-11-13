Ollie Atkins: Gloucester sign Australian former Exeter lock

Ollie Atkins
Ollie Atkins played 59 times for Exeter after moving from Edinburgh

Premiership side Gloucester have signed former Exeter Chiefs lock Ollie Atkins.

The Australian, 32, won a Premiership title in 2016-17 during a four-year stay at Exeter that ended in June 2019.

Since then Atkins played for French side Rouen, before a spell in his native Australia with Western Force.

"Ollie is a player that will bring us substantial Premiership experience and added strength to our second row," said Gloucester's chief operating officer Alex Brown.external-link

