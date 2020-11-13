Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Argentina have beaten New Zealand for the first time in their history with a 25-15 win in the Rugby Championship.

The match was Argentina's first Test in 13 months, while the All Blacks suffered a second defeat in a row after last week's loss to Australia.

The Pumas led 16-3 at the break and kept New Zealand at bay to secure a famous and shock win.

"This is a big day for Argentina rugby and also for our country and people," said Argentina captain, Pablo Matera.

"It very tough there at the moment and it was tough for us to come here and prepare ourselves for this tournament.

"We just want to show our people that if you work hard with a lot of determination you can get things done.

"We are really proud of this team and of our country."

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina's points with a try, six penalties and a conversion.

