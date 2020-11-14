Tommy O'Donnell comes into the Munster side at openside flanker

Pro14: Munster v Ospreys Date: Sunday, 15 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Venue: Thomond Park Coverage: Live scores and match report on BBC Sport website

Munster have made five changes to the side which beat Dragons last time out as they aim to make it five wins out of five at the start of the Pro14 season.

The Conference B table-toppers sat out last weekend's action as their match with Benetton was called off because of coronavirus issues in the Italian camp.

Ospreys welcome back fly-half Stephen Myler and centres Keiran Williams and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

The trio have missed the last two defeats against Zebre and Leinster.

Matt Protheroe switches from wing to full-back with Hanno Dirksen coming into the starting side. South Africa scrum-half Shaun Venter and hooker Ifan Phillips both start.

For Munster, props James Cronin and Stephen Archer start this week, with Fineen Wycherley takes his place alongside Jean Kleyn in the second row.

Tommy O'Donnell comes in at openside flanker as captain Jack O'Donoghue and Gavin Coombes complete the back row.

The only personnel change to the backline sees Mike Haley start at full-back. With Haley's return, Matt Gallagher makes the positional switch to the wing with Darren Sweetnam covering the opposite flank.

Returning from international camp is John Ryan who is named among the replacements, and Dan Goggin is also in line to feature after returning from shoulder injury.

"Munster are a big team, like all the Irish provinces are, and one that prides itself on its physicality as always and it will be another stiff challenge for sure.," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"For us, it will be about establishing greater levels of control for longer periods of time than we have. We are very new on our journey and some of the things, when we are under pressure, aren't as embedded as we would like them to be.

"We have a lot of young players who are learning about themselves in this environment, but we see this as an opportunity to mark ourselves against another very, very good team."

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O'Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (C), Tommy O'Donnell, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Jack O'Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

Ospreys: Mat Protheroe; Luke Morgan, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keiran Williams, Hanno Dirksen; Stephen Myler, Shaun Venter; Gareth Thomas, Ifan Phillips, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Dan Lydiate (capt), Gareth Evans.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Rhys Davies, Olly Cracknell, Matthew Aubrey, Josh Thomas, Scott Williams.