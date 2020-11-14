Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England celebrate as Jess Breach scores their third try

Women's Test: France v England France (10) 10 Tries: Hermet Pens: Drouin Cons: Drouin England (10) 33 Tries: Cokayne, Matthews, Breach Pens: Scarratt 4 Cons: Scarratt 3

Women's Six Nations champions England showed their quality in the second half to beat France 33-10 in Grenoble.

Hooker Amy Cokayne's early try gave England the lead but France fought back through captain Gaelle Hermet as the teams went in 10-10 at half-time.

Alex Matthews and Jess Breach scored in quick succession to put England on top after the break.

Captain Emily Scarratt kicked the rest of the points as England beat France for the 10th time in 11 meetings.

The two sides meet again at Twickenham next Saturday.

Second half blitz

France produced an entertaining display to remain level with England in the first 40 minutes, but they were blown away after five second-half minutes.

Former sevens player Helena Rowland had a quiet first half on her full debut for England, but she sparked into life after the restart.

She collected the French kick inside her own half before setting off on a lung-busting run to beat three defenders and offload to Cokayne.

The ball was recycled and Matthews touched down under the posts but the try was all about Rowland, who could be a mainstay in the Red Roses' future, with veteran number 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 34, coming towards the twilight of her career.

Simon Middleton's side scored their third try moments later as France kicked deep once more, and this time Breach stormed through the straggling French defence.

Like Rowland, the winger had an uneventful first 40 before turning on the style with ball in hand, as England demonstrated the clinical edge that their hosts lacked.

Breach's try effectively killed the game as a contest as the ever-reliable Scarratt scored a further three penalties to hand her side a comfortable victory.

