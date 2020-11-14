Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scott Cummings' try sparked a Scotland resurgence in the second-half

Scotland still have "a number of things to improve", says head coach Gregor Townsend, despite Saturday's victory over Italy making it five wins in a row for the first time since 2011.

Trailing 11-7 at the break in Florence, Scotland fought back to secure a 28-17 bonus-point Autumn Nations Cup win.

They take on in-form France at Murrayfield next Sunday.

"We're all aware we'll have to up our game next week. France are very, very good," Townsend told BBC Scotland.

"They're full of confidence. That's a great test for us - to take on one of the best teams in the world right now."

Scotland's recent momentum looked to have stalled during the first 40 minutes against a highly motivated and impressive Italy.

But second-half scores from Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson and George Turner ended the hosts' challenge.

"We definitely stepped up a couple of levels," Townsend said.

"That's where you want to be as a coaching team - that the team has found a way to win and has confidence of winning. But there's a lot to improve on the training field."

Captain Stuart Hogg admitted Scotland "didn't really turn up for the first half", adding an intervention from Townsend at the break spurred them on.

"Gregor touched on the fact we weren't working hard enough and as players that hurts us.

"I was pretty annoyed that Gregor had to say that. It gave us the kick up the backside we needed.

"I said to the boys at half-time that nobody questions our work rate or our physicality again."

Townsend confirmed prop Rory Sutherland, who went off early in the second half, twisted his ankle and is a doubt for the France game.

Jamie Ritchie, who was also withdrawn before the break because of a head injury, must pass the return-to-play protocols before being allowed to feature next week.