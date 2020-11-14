Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens are one of two sides to still have a perfect record at the start of the new Premier 15s season

Saracens' bright start proved decisive as they held on to maintain their perfect start in Premier 15s to win 33-27, despite a late fightback by Wasps.

Sarries scored two tries in the opening five minutes through Kat and Georgia Evans before Deborah Fleming and Rocky Clark sealed a first-half bonus point.

Chantelle Miell added a fifth but Claire Molloy and two tries from Rowena Burnfield reduced the deficit.

Sammy Graham scored Wasps' fourth with two minutes left, but Sarries held on.

Harlequins also maintained their perfect start with a thumping 31-0 bonus-point win over league newcomers Sale Sharks.

Lucy Packer and Jade Konkel scored as Quins exerted their dominance early on.

Chloe Rollie scored the third before adding another excellent solo try as Quins remain at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Gloucester-Hartpury took a bonus-point in their 28-3 win at west country rivals Bristol Bears.

Hannah Jones opened the visitors' account before Bianca Blackburn extended their lead on the half-hour mark.

Daisy Fahey crossed early in the second half and Sarah Bonar ensured the bonus point would return to Gloucester.

Premier 15s newcomers Exeter Chiefs claimed their second consecutive win as they won 31-6 at Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

Laura Delgado scored the opening try before a Garnet Mackinder double and a fourth from Kate Zackary.

Patricia Garcia darted through for the visitors' fifth try as they took the bonus-point back to Devon.

Loughborough Lightning bounced back from defeat last weekend to edge past Worcester Warriors 20-8 at Sixways.

It took 26 minutes before Helen Nelson's penalty broke the deadlock for the visitors, who extended their lead after Abbie Brown crossed the whitewash.

Rhona Lloyd scored a second try a minute later before Emma Hardy added a third, while the hosts had the final say through Caity Mattinson.

Analysis

Women's Rugby correspondent Adam Zoltie at The Twickenham Stoop

With seven of Harlequins' first team helping the Red Roses triumph in Grenoble, there was an opportunity for a number of squad players to contribute to the league leader's title push. However, Sale Sharks Women did not arrive in London to be an easy scalp and despite an early Lucy Packer try from an excellent Lagi Tuima breakaway the visitors were an even match for their hosts for much of the game.

At times the outstanding Gwenlliann Pyrs looked like she wanted to win this match on her own, stopping attacks and gaining yards in equal measure, all the time matching Harlequins' physicality. Same too for the home sides' own powerhouse, Jade Konkel, who put the disappointment of numerous Women's Six Nations cancellations behind her and returned to the starting line-up with a lung-busting performance and a try to her name.

At times the monsoon-like conditions in south-west London did the game no favours and what started as a showcase of two attacking sides eager to utilise their explosive backlines, ended in handling errors within double figures. Chloe Rollie's two sublime solo scores were the only highlights of the second half. But overall Sale can venture back to the north-east proud of their performance as they seek their maiden Premier 15s win while Harlequins maintain their unbeaten start to the season.