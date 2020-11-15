Burns kicked two penalties on his international debut

Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fly-half Billy Burns says he is determined to become a mainstay in the Ireland squad having made his international debut against Wales last Friday.

Burns replaced the injured Johnny Sexton in the first half and played 36 minutes before himself being forced from the field with a head injury.

With Sexton ruled out of Saturday's game against England at Twickenham, Burns could be in line for his first international start if he passes return to play protocols.

Leinster's Ross Byrne is the other fly-half in the squad while Conor Murray, who finished Friday's game at 10 having replaced Byrne, was described as a "genuine option" in the position by head coach Andy Farrell.

Bath native Burns' international debut came two years after he joined Ulster in pursuit of a breakthrough with Ireland, for whom he qualifies via his paternal grandfather.

"It's strange but all the decisions I've made to get to this point have sort of come to fruition I guess," said 26-year-old Burns.

"I don't want to be a guy who plays once and then disappears.

"I want to try and stay in the team and stay in the squad which is going to be unbelievably tough but hopefully I can get it done."

A successful underage player with England, Burns was part of the side that lifted the under-20s World Cup in 2014, captained by Maro Itoje.

However after six years with Gloucester, Burns opted to make the move across the Irish Sea, and was included in the squad for this year's Six Nations but did not feature in any of the games.

The fly-half kicked two penalties against Wales as Ireland ran out comfortable winners, despite taking their foot off the gas in the opening 20 minutes of the second half.

"All in all it was OK, I'm happy enough but I know that if I want to be playing in this team regularly it's going to have to be a bit better than that," Burns said.

"After the game it was all a bit of a blur to be honest. Obviously emotions were high and it all happened so quickly, obviously I was devastated to go off the way I did but I guess those things happen.

"It's been a strange old journey to get here but I think one day I'll look back with an immense sense of pride and I'm happy to be here."