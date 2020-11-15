Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland were strong in the line-out against Italy

Scotland's pack is their best since the Grand Slam winning sides of 1984 and 1990, according to former international prop Peter Wright.

Wright was impressed with the way the forwards competed with Italy in Saturday's 28-17 win in Florence.

It was a fifth victory in a row for Gregor Townsend's side in 2020.

"Eight is still a little bit of an issue for me, but I think it is the best pack Scotland have had since the 84/90 Grand Slams," Wright said.

"I know it is different eras but what they've got is a good blend, real good ball-carriers, they've got guys who can work really hard on the ground, they have got a good line-out, they've got good skill sets."

Wright believes New Zealand-born Scarlets number eight Blade Thomson is less able to shine because of Scotland's current playing system.

The 29-year-old started in Florence and, although Wright believes "he did some good stuff", the team are not getting the best of him.

"I think the way Scotland play, they put eight out on to the channels and he gets less time on the ball," he said.