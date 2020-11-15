Pro14: Leinster v Edinburgh (Mon)

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Leavy tackles John Barclay during one of last year's meetings of Edinburgh and Leinster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made five changes for Monday's Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh, including Dan Leavy's return to the back row.

Centres Liam Turner and Ciaran Frawley also start while Peter Dooley and Devin Toner are back in the pack for the unbeaten Conference A leaders.

Lock Andrew Davidson replaces Jamie Hodgson in Edinburgh's only change.

Rory Darge could debut off the bench for Richard Cockerill's side, who have two wins from five in Conference B.

The back-row forward is joined among the replacements by Hodgson.

For the hosts, Michael Milne, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy drop to the bench while Rory O'Loughlin and Tommy O'Brien miss out.

Cullen's side made it five wins out of five for the season away to Ospreys last week and Cockerill's men got their second win of the campaign at home to Cardiff Blues.

"We've won two in a row with back-to-back gritty performances and we've been really pleased with how this young squad have stepped up to the mark in recent weeks," said Cockerill.

"We now face a massive test against an unbeaten Leinster side, so we've got to use that confidence gained in those wins over Scarlets and Cardiff and make sure we're bold and decisive in everything that we do.

"Leinster are the reigning league champions for a reason, however we're improving every week and excited for the challenge that awaits us on Monday night."

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien, Cian Kelleher, Liam Turner, Ciaran Frawley, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne, Ciaran Parker, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, Hugh O'Sullivan, David Hawkshaw, Ryan Bair.

Edinburgh: Jack Blain, Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Jamie Farndale, Nathan Chamberlain, Henry Pyrgos (capt); Pierre Schoeman, David Cherry, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Andries Ferreira, Andrew Davidson, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Ally Miller.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Sam Grahamslaw, Dan Gamble, Jamie Hodgson, Rory Darge, Nic Groom, Charlie Shiel, James Johnstone.