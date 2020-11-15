Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys last played at St Helen's in an Anglo-Welsh Cup match against Harlequins in November 2016

Ospreys have switched the Pro14 match against Benetton on Sunday to St Helen's from the Liberty Stadium.

The Swansea ground is now the training base for the Ospreys due to Covid-19.

The Ospreys' most recent fixture at the ground was when they faced English Premiership side Harlequins in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2016.

"St Helen's status as one of the iconic venues in Welsh sport is well known," said Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward.

"The return to St Helen's to train came out of necessity but it has provided the Ospreys with a fresh start and been a popular move with the coaches and players."

After the region was created in 2003, St Helen's was the joint home for the Ospreys alongside the Gnoll in Neath before they moved to the Liberty Stadium in Swansea in 2005.