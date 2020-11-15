Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rodney Parade is the home of Dragons

A third Pro14 match for Dragons has been postponed because of Covid-19 with the Edinburgh match on 23 November having to be rearranged.

Dragons had been closed for a fortnight earlier this month after seven new cases resulted in matches against Connacht and Glasgow being postponed.

Following advice from Public Health Wales, Dragons have taken the decision to isolate for 14 days.

They will not return to organised team training until later this week.

Dragons believe they do not have adequate preparation time to ensure players can return safely to full match intensity and have had the backing of Pro14 bosses.

All players and staff at Dragons who were previously tested negative for Covid-19 continue to do so.

The Dragons and Pro14 expects the region to fulfil their next fixture with Benetton at the end of November, a game brought forward a day to Sunday, 29 November.

This will allow Dragons to travel to Glasgow for the rearranged match on Saturday, 5 December with the games against Connacht and Edinburgh to be rescheduled for early 2021.

A Dragons staff member had initially tested positive for coronavirus with the game against Munster on 1 November going ahead as no players had been affected.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan was not in attendance at Rodney Parade that night as he was one of the members of the wider management group required to self-isolate as a close contact of the affected staff member.

Dragons will face Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade on Boxing Day before travelling to face Scarlets on New Year's Day. Ospreys will host Scarlets on 26 December before travelling to face Cardiff Blues on 1 January, 2021.

Welsh regional Christmas and New Year derby dates

Saturday, 26 December

Dragons v Cardiff Blues, Rodney Parade, 15:00 GMT.

Ospreys v Scarlets, Liberty Stadium, Swansea. 17:15 GMT.

Friday, 1 January

Scarlets v Dragons, Parc y Scarlets, 17:15 GMT.

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, tbc, 19:35 GMT.

Saturday, 9 January

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets, tbc, 15:00 GMT

Dragons v Ospreys, Rodney Parade, 17:15 GMT.