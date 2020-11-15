Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

600 fans were in the stands during Ulster's Pro14 opener against Benetton

A thousand fans will be allowed inside Kingspan Stadium for Ulster's Pro14 game against Scarlets on Sunday.

It will be the biggest attendance inside the Belfast ground since rugby returned from the coronavirus-enforced break in August.

After 600 spectators watched Ulster's season opener against Benetton on 2 October, the province took the decision to play their next two home fixtures behind closed doors, in line with advice from Northern Ireland's chief medical and scientific officers.

That decision was taken in spite of the successful trial on the opening day of the 2020-21 campaign and now, following "extensive consultation" with the NI Executive, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Belfast City Council, the province are putting 500 pairs of tickets on sale.

The tickets are only available to members of the #TogetherUlster scheme, the system brought in to replace season tickets for the current season.

Last Thursday, 1,060 football spectators were present inside Belfast's Windsor Park for Northern Ireland's Euro 2021 play-off final against Slovakia.

The green light for Ulster is further good news for the province amid an impressive start to the season, having won all six of their opening fixtures.