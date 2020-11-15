Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol-born Polledri has won 19 caps for Italy since his debut in March 2018

Gloucester's Italy forward Jake Polledri has returned to the Premiership club for a serious knee injury to be assessed.

The 24-year-old was hurt in the 67th minute of the Azzurri's 28-17 loss to Scotland in Florence on Saturday.

Gloucester say Polledri suffered a "significant knee ligament injury" and will undergo further tests.

Polledri scored three tries in 19 appearances for Gloucester in all competitions last season.

They begin the new campaign with an away game against Leicester Tigers on Saturday (15:00 KO).