Autumn Nations Cup: Wales v Georgia Date: Saturday, 21 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Wales have called up Cardiff Blues back-rower James Botham and Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl to the squad for the rest of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Botham is the grandson of former England cricketer Sir Ian and son of Cardiff wing Liam.

The 22-year-old has played for Wales Under-18s, Under-20s and Sevens and has been in impressive form for his region.

Botham was due to play for Cardiff Blues against Benetton in the Pro14 on Monday but pulled out to join Wales.

Wales have back-row injury concerns with Josh Navidi (concussion) and Ross Moriarty (ankle) yet to figure in the autumn campaign.

McNicholl, 30, suffered an ankle injury in the 11-6 European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat against Toulon in September.

He was expected to miss two months but returned two weeks early and has played in the last three Scarlets matches.

McNicholl was man of the match in Scarlets' 20-14 win over Connacht after setting up three tries.

Wales have suffered six straight defeats under Wayne Pivac and have three more games in the Autumn Nations Cup against Georgia on 21 November, England on 28 November and a play-off match on 5 December.