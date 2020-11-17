Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fiji beat France 21-14 in the teams' last meeting back in November 2018

France have been awarded a 28-0 victory after a Covid-19 outbreak among the Fiji squad caused Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup match to be cancelled.

"If a team is primarily responsible for a match not taking place, a 28-0 victory will be awarded to the opposition," read a statement.

The organisers added "no fault" had been attributed to Fiji and they were working to ensure Fiji can play safely.

Fiji are due to play Italy on Saturday and Scotland on 28 November.

They are also scheduled to play a final-round fixture against either England, Wales, Ireland or Georgia on the weekend of 5 and 6 December.

"We wish the affected Fiji players well as they continue their recovery and are working closely with the Fiji team to ensure they are able to field a competitive team against Italy," added the tournament organisers.